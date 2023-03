Oct. 4, 1931 - Feb. 2, 2023

LAKOTA, N.D. - Verna I. Jorde, 91, Lakota, N.D., died Thursday, Feb. 2, in Good Samaritan Society.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Michigan (N.D.) Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the spring in Center Lutheran Cemetery near McVille, N.D.

Arrangements by Aaker Funeral Home.