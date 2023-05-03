Verna Buck, 95, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 3, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Fenske officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park North. Arrangements have been made by Amundson Funeral Home.

Verna Buck was born in Crystal, ND to Herman and Laura Schulz on June 18, 1927. She moved to Grand Forks at an early age and married Gordy Buck on August 4. She worked for the Pillsbury Plant for many years where she met wonderful everlasting friends that met monthly for luncheons at their favorite establishments. Verna loved to cook and made the best Sunday dinners for her family. She loved her daughter and son-in-law, granddaughters, and great grandchildren with all of her heart and she spoiled all of them rotten! She was a giver by nature. Verna moved to Las Vegas in July to be closer to family, moved into Legacy House Assisted Living in August, and we loved that she was here so we could care for her and be close to her and love on her. She was the oldest living member of Immanuel Lutheran Church at the time of her passing.

Verna is preceded in death by her husband, Gordy Buck; great granddaughter, Brooke Fischer; grandson, Drew Skeffington; brothers, Roman Schulz and Kenny Schulz; sisters, Viola Gensmer and Marlene Degagne; and mother and father, Laura and Herman Schulz.

Verna is survived by Lynn (Jim) Weisser; Kim (Roland) Wolf; Nikki (Ryan) LePore; Ryan (Jess) Skeffington; Jess (Michael) Valore; Nick (Kate) Skeffington; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church.