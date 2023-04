April 4, 1929 - April 14, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Updated service information: Elaine Sundberg, 94, Grand Forks, N.D., died Friday, April 14, in Edgewood Senior Living Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, April 24, at Family of God Church in East Grand Forks, Minn. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks.