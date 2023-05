Trudy E. Zespy, 83, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family and under the compassionate care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristi (Martin Schill) Zespy, Grand Forks, ND; a brother, Ludwig (Hilltrude) Ullrich, Germany; nieces and nephews.

Burial: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)