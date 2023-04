Dec. 5, 1978 - April 15, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Trevor Wigen, 44, Grand Forks and Finley, N.D., died Saturday, April 15, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Finley Lutheran Church. A service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at the church. A lunch and celebration of life will follow at Finley Legion.

Arrangements by Quam-Plaisted-Cushman Funeral Home.