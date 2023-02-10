Travis G. Dunn passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2023 at age 65. He was born on April 23, 1957, to Austin and Betty (Platte) Dunn in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School, and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the UND Hockey team, winning a national championship in 1980. After the season, he was drafted by the St. Louis Blues, and signed a professional contract with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles. He returned to Grand Forks in 1983 to finish his degree, and became part of the WDAZ TV hockey broadcasts with Pat Sweeney, providing color commentary for 12 seasons.

He married Rose Brunsvold in Fargo in 1988. They had two children, Gary (Mindy Schwarz) and Serena (Zac Soma). The family moved from Grand Forks to Moorhead, Minn., in 1996. He loved being a dad, and was active raising the children and helping with their activities. He pursued a sales career, first in advertising at KVLY TV and for the past 21 years he sold medical supplies for Convatec.

Hockey was a big part of his life, starting with a rink right behind his house in Transcona. He continued to enjoy playing, watching, and coaching the game for his entire life. He remained an ardent supporter of UND hockey, and in recent years hosted two hockey radio shows on KFGO and 740 the Fan. This season he had returned to the broadcast booth, providing color commentary for UND’s home game radio broadcasts.

He was extremely proud to be Canadian. He loved time at his family’s lake cabin at Ottermere, Ontario, and with Rose’s family at Lake Lizzie, Minn. On summer weekends you could find him on the Detroit Lakes Country Club golf course with his friends.

Travis was a kind and thoughtful man who touched many lives. He will be dearly missed by his family, his many friends, former hockey teammates, golf buddies and colleagues.

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his brothers Blake (Barbara) and Garnet (Pam), both of Winnipeg; sister-in-law Kristine Brunsvold, Spring, Texas; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Lisa Staiger, Moorhead; four nieces and two great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Gary, parents, grandparents, uncles, special aunt Margaret Wolff, Rose’s parents and brother-in-law Bill Otto.

Visitation will take place at First Lutheran Church in Fargo at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at First Lutheran Church, with visitation at the church one hour before the service. Both services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Arrangements are in the care of Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home.