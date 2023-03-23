Tony A Knecht 56 of Grand Forks, ND entered the arms of his Savior on March 21, 2023 with his family by his side.

Tony was born June 3, 1966, in Minot, ND the son of Otto and Hertha (Filler) Knecht. He was raised in Grand Forks, ND and graduated from Central High School in 1984. He attended the University of North Dakota and received a bachelor’s degree in Natural Science and a Doctor of Medicine Degree in 1994. He worked as an Emergency Room Physician at Altru Health System from July 1997 until his retirement in May 2019.

Tony married his high school sweetheart Joan Klava on July 11, 1987, in East Grand Forks, MN.

Tony was a gifted gardener with a love for flowers and landscaping. He enjoyed golfing, playing basketball, annual fishing trips to Canada, spending time at the lake, and sharing his passion for wake surfing with everyone willing to learn. Tony loved to give back to others and one way was by volunteering where needed at the HC Community Center & Food Pantry in Grand Forks. He also served on the board and helped develop the “5 Loaves” giving plan. Not only would Tony be genuine with everyone he met, but he also strived to know them on a deeper level, or at least enough to make them laugh! Tony and Joan also loved hosting parties for many young adult events. He was the ultimate party planner!

Tony’s greatest attribute was his ability to turn his illness into something. He had a heart that burned for Christ, he never missed an opportunity to share the Word of God to those who listened, and he blessed every life that he touched. Tony learned to rejoice in his suffering, knowing full well that God’s strength is made perfect in weakness. Up until his last days, Tony continued to share and strengthen his faith with his family.

Loving family members of Tony include his wife, Joan of Grand Forks, daughter, Ashley (Riley Ewert) of Phoenix, AZ, son Jacob, of Lakewood, CO; sister Rhonda (Don) Hollarn and brother Mike (Leanne) Knecht; sisters-in-law Cheryl Knecht and Connie Trapp; as well as many nieces and nephews. Tony is preceded in death by his parents, and twin sons Jeremiah and Zechariah; and bonus mother, Ruth Knecht.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 5:00PM-7:00PM with a 7:00PM prayer service at Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Visitation will continue Monday for the hour before the service in the church. A Celebration of Tony’s life will be 11:00AM Monday, March 27, 2023 at Hope Church Grand Forks. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to HC Community Care Center Grand Forks, ND.

Well done good and faithful servant, your work here is finished.

**To honor Tony, we invite you wear something Purple, his favorite color!