Feb. 16, 1946 - Aug. 13, 2023

LANGDON, N.D. - Tom Valentine, 77, Wales, N.D., died Sunday, Aug. 13, in Langdon Prairie Health.

Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon. Burial will be in Hannah Cemetery.

Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home.