Todd J. Mattson, age 58 of Drayton, ND, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at his home.

Todd Mattson was born August 25, 1964 in Williston, ND, the son of the late Roger and JoAnn (Votava) Mattson. He grew up in Rural Drayton where he attended school, graduating from Drayton High School in 1982. Following his education, he began working with his dad at Mattson House Moving. He was united in marriage to Kelley Johnson on June 23, 1995 in Oakwood, ND, making their home in Rural Drayton. Kelley passed away on September 18, 2021 and Todd continued to make his home near Drayton until his passing.

Todd enjoyed fishing, UND Hockey, and Minnesota Vikings Football. He cherished the years he got to work alongside his dad in the house moving business.

He is survived by his sister Tracy Young, Drayton, ND; nephews: Jonathon (Vanessa) Mattson and Michael Young; great niece and nephew Aubree and Odin; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kelley, brothers: Toby and Troy, and brother-in-law Dan Young.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Oakwood. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Oakwood at a later date.

