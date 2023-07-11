Todd Francis Curran, age 62 of Grand Forks, North Dakota passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at his home under hospice care surrounded by his family and friends. Todd was born in Minot, the son of Dean Curran and Judith (Lund) Curran, on October 2, 1960. He grew up in Grand Forks. He is survived by his mother Judith, sister Tina Curran (and Karl Heinz), and his brother Tyler Curran (and Jenna) and his nieces Ruth and June. His lifelong-love, Debra “Deb” Kay Samuelson, preceded him in death December 2018. They are survived by Deb’s children Nathan Pariseau and Samantha Hutton and five grandchildren: Shiloh, Hannah, Connor, Corban, and Tessa.

Todd lived life on the edge in early years, scaling great heights as an iron worker and welder constructing water towers and traveling at fast speed, whether on slalom ski (of legendary status at the lake), snow mobile, muscle car or motorcycle. His favorite past time was attending the Sturgis Bike Rally, which he did for multiple years, relishing a frequent camp site along a small river and waterfall. In later years his most prized activity was being on the pit crew for sprint car races.

Of his heritage: Todd inherited a German work ethic, an Irish stubbornness, lean frame, twinkling eyes and a gift of gab with any one, any where. From his Norwegian heritage: strong family ties and a readiness to help those in need and work with others. Like his dad, Todd was also valued as a person who could fix anything or tenaciously tinker to sort out a solution. He readily offered a helping hand to family, friends, neighbors, or strangers; his generosity valued with respect and reverence by those who knew him. He is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 18, 4:00pm at Riverside Park (Shelter #1), 1811 N 1st Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203. You are invited to bring a favorite dish or beverage (no required, please come). Motorcycles welcomed!

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Red River Valley.