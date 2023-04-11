Thomas Witzel, 84, of Langdon, ND, passed away April 6, 2023, at his home in Langdon. Thomas was born March 16, 1939, in Langdon, ND, to William and Elizabeth (Hope) Witzel. He grew up and attended school in the Mt. Carmel area. Thomas married Carole Spratt on January 9, 1960, in Langdon. They lived on and farmed the original Harvey Hope farm in West Hope Township for over 35 years. They moved to Langdon in 1982, but Tom continued farming with his son, Tyler. After retiring from farming, he drove truck and was able to travel the country doing and seeing beautiful and new places. Thomas enjoyed camping and lake life, woodworking, cooking, gardening, tinkering on old cars and casino hopping; he was a jack of all trades. He loved to travel with his family, spending time outdoors, and talking about history and his travels. He had a very witty sense of humor and was known in his younger days to play many practical jokes. Thomas was a member of Langdon United Methodist Church and Langdon Eagles Aerie #3454. Surviving Thomas are his daughters: Julie (Steve) Hoffarth of Waubun, MN, and Melissa (Chris) Johnson of Grand Forks, ND; daughter-in-law Gwen Witzel of Langdon, ND; grandchildren: Amanda (Rodney) Kaufman, Nicole (Chase) Frize, Noah Johnson, Davis Johnson, and Carolyn Johnson; great-grandchildren: Emma Kaufman and Landon & Connor Frize; beloved pets: Teddy, Lizzie, and Willie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Carole; son Tyler; siblings: Fern (James) Waltz, Verda (Delmar) Coyle, Leo (Betty) Witzel, infant sister Hannah; and many furry friends.

A service will be held for Thomas at 2:00 p.m. on June 1, 2023, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon, ND. Burial will be at Lebanon Cemetery in Langdon. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com .