Thomas (Tom) Howard Schmid, 62, of Oberon, ND passed away late Monday evening July 17th, at home with his loving family at his side after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born November 24, 1960, in Devils Lake, ND, the son of Howard and Helen (Thomas) Schmid. Tom was baptized on the family farm and was a lifelong member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Oberon, ND. Tom was raised in rural Oberon, ND and attended school in Oberon and then graduating from Maddock High School in 1979. He attended Dickinson State University, Lake Region Junior College, and North Dakota State University where he concentrated his studies in agriculture. Tom was a lifelong caretaker of his land and livestock, farming alongside his father, brother, and two sons was one of his main passions in life.

Tom and Pam Hermanson were married October 15, 1983, in Hampden, ND. The couple raised their two sons Jon David (JD) and Jakob on the family farm. Tom loved spending time with his family and friends, waterskiing, boating, hunting, cheering on the NDSU Bison, and snacking on root beer barrels.

Tom served on the Central Plains Water District and Lallie Township Board up until the time of his death. He served on the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Board from 2000-2008 and was a 60-year member of the association continuing his father’s membership. Tom was a member of the Fort Totten Trail Riders. He was honored to be the Benson County Harvest Bowl Recipient in 2019 which recognizes the success, dedication, and hard work of outstanding agriculturists.

Tom will be greatly missed by his loving family, his wife Pam of 39 years, sons JD Oberon, ND, and Jakob (Alison) Mandan, ND. His parents Howard and Helen Schmid Oberon, ND. Brothers, Doug Schmid Oberon, ND, Joel Schmid (Kari Leen) Fargo, ND and his many dear relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and aunts and uncles.

Visitation with be held Sunday, July 23rd from 2 - 4pm with a prayer service to follow at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake, ND. Funeral will be held Monday, July 24th at 10:30 am at Gilbertson Funeral Home.