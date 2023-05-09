9/17/1950 5/7/2023 Tom was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on September 17, 1950 to Thomas Pollard and Sharon Lenhard. As a child he was raised by his grandmother Pauline Metz and his step-grandfather Duane Spier in Battle Creek, MI. On May 7, 2023 Thomas “Tom” Pollard, loving father, and dependable friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 72 in Baudette, MN.

Tom went to Rogers High School in Toledo, Ohio, as well as Lakeview High school in Battle Creek, MI. He started his college education at The University Of Toledo (Toledo, OH) before completing his degree in technical illustration/commercial design at Bemidji State University (Bemidji, MN). Tom was baptized at Ness Lutheran Church in Mekinok, ND in 2003.

Although art and music always came easily to Tom he was a very humble man. He was an excellent bass player and played in several bands from his high school years, to the day he passed. His art was always displayed in his home and loved by friends and family. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle during his leisure time as well as in parades with The Shriners.

After moving to Grand Forks, ND Tom worked at Minnkota Power as a graphic designer for several years. Following the flood of 1997, he worked for the city of Grand Forks as an assessor. He eventually got back into graphic design when he began his job at Ecolab. He retired in 2012, but continued playing bass guitar in a local band called Cold Shot.

Tom Is survived by his children Michael Pollard (Blackduck, MN), John Pollard (Bemidji, MN), Taylor Pollard (Grand Forks, ND), Leanne (Brennan) Miller (Grand Forks, ND), and Kayla Hanson (Hankinson, ND); His mother Sharon Lenhard (Gaylord, MI); His sisters Terry Mulvaney (Gaylord, MI), Laureen Denbo (Canby, OR), Dona Hernandez (Battle Creek, MI); His Nephews Shane (Jessica) Mulvaney (Boyne Falls, MI), Micheal Denbo (Canby, OR), Ryan Denbo (Canby, OR); And his grand-nephew Connor Mulvaney (Boyne Falls, MI)

Tom was preceded in death by his unborn daughter Sarah Pollard; his father Thomas Pollard; His grandparents Pauline Metz and Duane Spier.

There will be a 9:30 visitation and a 10:30 funeral service on Friday May 12th at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com