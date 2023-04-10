Thomas Gilberg, 68, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023 at his home in Burnsville, MN.

Thomas David Gilberg was born on July 12, 1954 in Devils Lake, ND, to Nels and Carol (Cowan) Gilberg.

He grew up in Grand Forks, ND graduating from Red River High School in 1972 and North Dakota State University in 1976.

Following graduation Tom worked in the Retail and Hospitality industries in Los Angeles, New York, and Berlin, Germany before returning to the Midwest in 1996.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, and is survived by his brothers: Ronald (Lee Ann); Mike (Pam); Curt (Debbie); Paul; and Neal (Trina); and several nieces and nephews and their families.

A private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Grand Forks, will take place at a later date.