May 19, 1949 - Feb. 13, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Thomas E. “Tom” Hunt, 73, rural Crookston, Minn., died Monday, Feb. 13, in his home from leukemia.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Crookston. The Rev. Steve Bohler will officiate. Burial will be in the spring in Oakdale Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

