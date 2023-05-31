Dec. 23, 1937 - May 28, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Theresa Salem, 85, Crookston, Minn., died Sunday, May 28, in Benedictine Living Community from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, June 9, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Crookston. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.