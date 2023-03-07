May 9, 1940 - March 5, 2023

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Theodore “Ted” Stoltman, 82, Thief River Falls, Minn., died Sunday, March 5, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. Visitation will continue from 12:30-1:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 9, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls. Father Rick Lambert will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Warsaw (N.D.) Cemetery.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service.