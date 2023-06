Jan. 26, 1941 - May 30, 2023

MAYVILLE, N.D. - Terry Soine, 82, Mayville, N.D., died Tuesday, May 30, in Luther Memorial Home.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Cormorant Lutheran Church in Lake Park, Minn. A lunch will follow.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.