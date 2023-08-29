Terry Joseph Kuntz, 70, of Jamestown, ND and formerly of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at his home in Jamestown, surrounded by his loving family.

Terry was born May 29, 1953, in Grand Forks, ND to Joe and Cerita (Metzger) Kuntz. He attended St. Michael’s Catholic School, St. James High School, and Grand Forks Central High School, graduating in 1971. After graduation, Terry joined his Dad working for Dacotah Leather. On May 4, 1979, he was joined in holy matrimony to Cheryl Ann Zejdlik. They had three children: Kari, Shelly, and Joey. In 1991, Terry, along with his brother Scott, opened Quality Leather & Supply, which later became Quality Zipper & Supply. Terry took great joy in working alongside both his brother and his father.

Terry was an active person and enjoyed many activities. Softball was a Kuntz family tradition, and in his younger years, you could often find Terry on a softball field with his friends and cousins. Terry was also a long-time bowler, bowling on both Wednesday and Thursday night leagues. He even has the impressive distinction of bowling a perfect 300 game. Terry loved watching NHRA drag racing and attended the races in Brainerd, MN every year for decades. When at home watching sports, he was cheering on the Sioux, the Yankees, and the Vikings.

Terry loved his family and friends. Family get-togethers were his favorite. He loved going all out on holidays. His cooking was legendary. Music was one of Terry’s greatest passions. He was an encyclopedia of 60s and early 70s music. It wasn’t unusual to find Terry listening to music, and if you were lucky enough to get to join him, he’d definitely teach you a thing or two. No discussion on Terry’s life would be complete without mentioning his unwavering belief, commitment, and deep love for his Catholic faith.

Terry fought a courageous five-year battle with first throat then lung cancer. His family would like to thank the wonderful Oncology doctors and staff in Grand Forks, Fargo, and Jamestown that treated Terry, and gave us these past five precious years with him. We are so grateful to the Fargo Sanford ENT and Speech Therapy departments that gave us the gift of Terry’s voice when he lost the ability to speak. The family would also like to thank the JRMC Hospice staff. Their knowledge, kindness, and compassion made the transition from this world to the next as peaceful and painless for Terry as possible. For this, we are eternally grateful.

Terry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cheryl Kuntz; a daughter, Kari (Paul) Sova; a son, Joey Kuntz; sisters, Sharon (Duane) Reitmeier, Linda Mathern; a brother, Scott (Rochelle) Kuntz; grandsons, Jensen, Xander, Dominic, and Deacon Sova and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Cerita Kuntz and his daughter, Shelly Kuntz.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary Service and 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Friday.

Burial: Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

