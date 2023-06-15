Terrance Zacher

Terrance Ernest Zacher, 69, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was taken to heaven by the angels on June 15, 2023. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Sioux Falls. A visitation with family present to greet guests will be from 5:00-7:00 pm, with a Liturgical Wake and Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Please visit www.georgeboom.com to read the full obituary.