Sept. 4, 1931 - March 1, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Ted Chwialkowski, 91, Stephen, Minn., died Wednesday, March 1, in Woodside Village.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, March 10, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stephen. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to a favorite local charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.