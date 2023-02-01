Susan K. Johnson

Susan K. (Kiser) Johnson of Park River, ND died on January 28, 2023 after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer at age 70.

Susan was born on August 17, 1952 in Grafton, ND to Donald and Apalona Kiser, and spent most of her growing up years on the family farm near Hoople, ND. Susan was confirmed in the Hoople Methodist Church and graduated from Valley High School (Hoople) in 1970. Following, she attended college at Minot State University and North Dakota State University.

On April 4, 1976, Susan married Joseph O’Toole of Crystal, ND, and had one son, Camden. Susan was a pianist/organist at the Crystal Methodist Church for many years and taught piano lessons.

Susan’s true-life calling may have been her ability to care for others, beginning as a voluntary EMT and eventually becoming a registered nurse, following a family tradition set by her grandmother, mother, and aunt. Susan spent the first 7 years of her nursing career at the Unity Medical Center in Grafton, ND, and 23 years at the Good Samaritan Center in Park River, where her career only ended with her recent death.

On June 17, 1997, Susan married Tim Johnson of Nash, ND at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Hoople, ND.

Susan loved their old house and flower garden and spent many hours perfecting their appearance. She was very gifted in the areas of interior decoration, loved antique hunting with her family, and spending time on the family farm. Susan could really play the piano, and her father especially enjoyed it when she played hymns or ragtime. Susan will be remembered for her love, support, and closeness to family. She will also be remembered for her outstanding nursing knowledge and abilities, and the care and compassion she showed for the “residents” at the Good Sam nursing home. One of the last things she said to her family was how happy she was with her life.

Susan is survived by her husband, Tim; son Camden O’Toole and fiancé Melissa Byone; step children Matt (Sandy) Johnson, Jeremy (Randi) Johnson, and their 4 children, and Meghan Johnson; her brother Mike (Myrna) Kiser; and mother Apalona Kiser.

She was preceded in death by her father Donald Kiser, her grandparents William and Elinor Schaetzel, grandparents Harry and Bernice Kiser, 3 aunts and 3 uncles including an especially influential aunt Dorothy Doktor, and 3 cousins.

A private family service will be held in the spring with burial following in the Hoople Cemetery.

