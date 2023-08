June 25, 1959 - Aug. 12, 2023

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. - Susan J. Kuntz, 64, East Grand Forks, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 12, in her home.

A family greeting will be from 5-7 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Norman Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Forks, N.D. A family greeting will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Interment will be in Calvary North Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.