Suellen Bateman

Suellen M. (Ringsak) Bateman passed away April 21, 2023 in Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

Suellen Minnie Ringsak was born April 11, 1939 in Jefferson Barracks Station Hospital, St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Elton Woodrow and Ruth Juliette (Baker) Ringsak.

Suellen graduated from Grafton High School where she marched in the Rose Bowl Parade and became a ND Potato Bowl Queen.

She attended North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota where she was active in Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.

Suellen married Charles Bateman in Fargo, ND; they had 3 children while serving in the United States Army.

They returned to rural Grand Forks where she farmed with her husband the remainder of her life.

Suellen was active in P.E.O. Chapter T, the Prairie Grass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, GF Historical Society, ND AgriWomen, and United Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Marion (Michael) Bateman Stenger, Franklin, TN, William “Beau” (Kristin) Bateman, Grand Forks, ND, Courtney (Yovana) Bateman, Springfield, VA; Grandchildren Casey (Annie) Bateman, Alexa (Ryan) Bateman Boyer, Anna Stenger, Tess Stenger; Great-Grandchildren Beckham Charles Boyer, Brooks Chauncey Boyer, Townes McClure Bateman; and siblings Ruth “Toni” Glover, Grand Forks, ND, Elton “Mick” (Claire) Ringsak, Butte, MT, Randy Ringsak, Bismarck, ND.

Suellen was preceded in death by her parents Elton and Ruth (Baker) Ringsak, and brother Russell Ringsak.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 in United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be in Memorial Park North Cemetery, Grand Forks.