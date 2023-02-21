Stephen “Steve” Crary

Stephen (Steve) Paul Crary, 54, went to his heavenly home February 15, 2023. Steve was born to Paul and Mary Ann Crary of Walhalla, ND. Steve enjoyed being the youngest of four children. He was out hunting at a young age with his older brothers, biking down to the local swimming pool alone, spying on his older sister and loving the excitement.

If it is possible to sum up a person in a few words, the words to describe Steve would be deep Faith, Kind, and Thinker. Steve had a deep faith and always knew God as someone alive and a part of his life. Steve was grieved when he felt he disappointed God, or troubled when he felt he didn’t measure up, and really leaned into God’s love and forgiveness, especially later in life when he was struggling. Steve would say Jesus died for past, present, and future sins, and even spent a year at the seminary out of high school to deepen his faith.

Steve also was a deep thinker like his dad, Paul. Steve loved to be alone in nature; walking, hiking, thinking, exploring, observing, and enjoying God’s creation. He always had a sense of peace when alone in the woods. Sometimes he would be so enamored by his surroundings he would lose all track of time or other commitments.

Steve’s friends and coworkers would use the word “kind” to describe him best. He hardly ever got offended and always took his knocks in life and moved on. He always returned good even for evil. He saw good in people even if they didn’t deserve it. He moved through life doing the best he could for himself and others. Steve was never calculated or harsh.

Steve spent most of his adult life in Grand Forks, ND, where he worked with his brother, Tim. He loved trips to Montana to visit Jeanne and her family, and ended up extending his visit for a whole year once. Steve also spent time hunting and fishing with Joe and Tim, and was excited when the next generation of boys joined in. Steve loved football games, the outdoors, and wood working. He often donated benches he had made to local auctions to raise money for the church.

Steve is survived by one sister Jeanne (Kelly) O’Connell; two brothers, Tim (Sandy) Crary and Joe (Mary) Crary, 12 nieces and nephews, and lots of extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Ann Crary.

Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating Steve’s life either:

Visitation - Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023, at Amundson Funeral Home located at 2975 S 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND 58201 from 5-7PM, Family Sharing at 6:00PM.

