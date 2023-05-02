Stephanie J. Fjestad

Stephanie J. (Matthiasson) Fjestad passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on April 30, 2023, at Sanford Health. She was born on December 18, 1940, in Edinburg, ND, at her Grandmother Kristina Johnson’s home to Barnie and Hilda Matthiasson. She graduated from Fargo Central in 1958 and Minnesota School of Business and went on to work for Prudential Ins. Company in Minneapolis until she married the love of her life Orian Fjestad in Fargo on March 10, 1962. They farmed for a few years in Fordville before moving to Park River, where Orian was in Extension Services, and they raised their family.

Being a wife and a mom to her four children was Stephanie’s greatest joy in life, and it gave her great pride. She loved seeing her grandkids and great-grandchildren. She was meticulous about making a warm, comfortable, and inviting home and loved the laughter and banter of her home filled with family. Stephanie was all elegance and grace with a great sense of humor and sass.

She enjoyed curling, golfing, hockey, ceramics, bridge nights, lake life, and warm sunny weather.

She loved the weeks at the lake in Bemidji each summer for family vacation and enjoyed their months spent in Florida and Hawaii along with other travels.

She was very proud of her Icelandic heritage and always looked forward to August the Deuce in Mountain each year with the Matthiasson family.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Orian Fjestad, daughters Sandra (Denton) Offutt of Grafton, Susan Brodeur of Greensboro, NC, and Amy Burianek of Grafton, ND, and son Aaron (Shannon) of Lino Lakes, MN. Grandchildren, Dylan (Lexie) and Justin (Rachel) Offutt, Sydney (Caleb) Gregory, Julia Brodeur and Lauren Brodeur, Joshua, Abby and Hannah Burianek, Macie and Hailey Fjestad. Great-grandchildren, Easton Offutt and Addison Gregory.

She is preceded in death by her father, Barnie J. Matthiasson, and her mother, Hilda Matthiasson.

Memorial Service: 10 am, Friday, May 5, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, Fargo, ND, with a visitation one hour prior. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.

Interment: First Lutheran Church Columbarium, Fargo, ND.

