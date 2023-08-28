May 26, 1932 - Aug. 14, 2023

PARK RIVER, N.D. - Stanley Votava, 91, Grafton, N.D., died Monday, Aug. 14, in First Care Health Center.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Veseleyville, N.D. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military rites will be provided by Grafton American Legion Post #41 and North Dakota National Guard Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery Fund in Park River.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.