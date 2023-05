Dec. 5, 1970 - April 29, 2023

EMERADO, N.D. - Stacey Lindemann, 52, Emerado, N.D., died Saturday, April 29, in Emerado.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manvel, N.D. Lunch will follow. Interment will be in South Big Woods Cemetery in Oslo, Minn.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home.