Sidney P. Anderson

Sidney Palmer Anderson was born in Cummings, ND on April 19, 1930 to Olaf and Bessie Anderson and was baptized on June 9, 1930. He grew up in rural Fisher, MN where he worked on the farm with his four brothers and sister. He attended country school for the first several years then Fisher Public School, finishing his education at the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston. He attended Bygland Lutheran Synod church where he was confirmed on February 11, 1945.

Sidney proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He traveled extensively in Korea and spent some time in Japan. He often shared stories from his time in Korea, especially during his later years.

Sidney and his girlfriend Edna Schulz eloped to California and were married on January 26, 1957. They settled on a farm in rural Fisher and raised four daughters, Carolyn, Jacalyn, Denise and Susan. Sid farmed potatoes, wheat and sugar beets with his brothers and on his own. He loved the land and anything to do with farming, horses and tractors. Sid loved to drive around and check the crops. His “Sid A” license plate was a familiar sight on the roads. He was a talented mechanic and was often found in his shed working on an old truck or tractor that he had bought or traded.

Sid had an interest in seeing other parts of the country traveling to several spots in the U.S. including a trip to Alaska and overseas to several European countries. He spent many winters in Texas with Edna. He loved to drive and wanted to drive north until the roads ran out. He had a quiet presence and a way with words that was a source of entertainment to his listeners. He was loved by his grandchildren who have fond memories of spending time at the farm with Grandma and Grandpa.

Sid was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fisher, MN and the American Legion. He passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on May 30, 2023. He is survived by daughters Carolyn (John) Berdal, Jacalyn (Mark) Edevold, Denise Anderson, Susan (Andreas) Anderson Heeb; grandchildren, Angela (Damien) Rassier, Nathan (Mallory) Berdal, Bryce (Mara) Berdal, Alex (Tiahna) Edevold, Ryan Edevold, Julia Heeb, Hugo Heeb, seven great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Medora Anderson, along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Edna, parents, siblings Odien, Raymond, John, Peter and sister Margaret, and several brothers and sisters in-law.

