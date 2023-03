Shirley Menard (Struckman) age 74, passed away at her home on Friday, March 10th, 2023. She had her pups by her side. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

She was survived by her loving pups Erik and Billy. Also her husband Randy Menard, daughters Lisa Whelan, Kimberly Anderson and son Michael Menard.

She will be so missed but forever in our hearts.