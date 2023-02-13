Shirley M. Olson

Shirley May (Fish) Olson, 90, Grand Forks, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Shirley was born in Grand Forks to Melvin Fish and Agnes (Virkus) Fish on November 13, 1932 in her grandparents home. She attended Wilder elementary school and Grand Forks Central. Shirley Fish and Lloyd Olson were united in marriage on November 18, 1951 at the United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks.

Shirley worked in retail at Norby’s and the S&H Green Stamp Store. Shirley also worked in a chiropractic clinic in the office and as a technical assistant. She coordinated the Grand Forks office for the Committee on Political Education, (C.O.P.E) for many years in the 1960’s. Throughout her employment, she also maintained caregiving for her grandparents, Josephine and Mike Wirkus (Virkus), and continued to care for other family members. In addition to caregiving, she accepted leadership roles in political and union organizations, and church and veteran’s groups. In addition to local, state and regional participation, she served as one of the national vice presidents for the AFL-CIO auxiliary. One of the fun events was driving her New Yorker in a parade in Grand Forks with the AFL-CIO signs front, back and on top of her car. Attending the national Democrat conventions as a delegate solidified her support of equal rights for all people, pro-choice, support for the passage of the ERA, living wages and support for union workers. When President John F. Kennedy visited Grand Forks, the family was at the airport and in the Hyslop to hear him speak.

Shirley and Lloyd’s belief and commitment to investing in Grand Forks and their Lincoln Drive neighborhood led them to the annual spring dike protection tasks. Shirley’s involvement with the Grand Forks city leaders was always to represent all neighbors. Shirley served on the G.F Urban Renewal committee. They also participated in the Listen Center’s Festival of Trees, Grand Forks First Night event, fundraising events for the Grand Forks Mission, bell ringing, wherever a non-profit needed volunteers, Shirley and Lloyd were there with open hearts and willing hands. Shirley valued the United Lutheran Church under the leadership of Pastor Greg Mannel, the Prayer and Share group, the Stephen ministry, and Camp Shalom. Shirley and Lloyd enjoyed traveling and making friends all over the country and different walks of life. Shirley’s greatest asset she valued was friendship.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Linda Olson, Grand Forks; a sister Melody Kjemhus Boyle (Mike), Streamwood, IL.; a brother Larry Kjemhus (MaryAnne) Grand Forks; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd Olson; son, David Allen Olson; and a brother, Donald Fish.

Celebration of Life / Funeral service will be held at Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks, at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023 with visitation one hour before service. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park North Cemetery, Grand Forks. Shirley requests in lieu of flowers, memorials could be made to CVIC, Livestrong program (YMCA), Red River Valley Hospice Program, Altru Cancer Center, Circle of Friends Animal Shelter, and veteran’s organizations American Legion or DAV. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com