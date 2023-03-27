Oct. 12, 1923 - March 21, 2023

FERTILE, Minn. - Shirley Andersen, 99, Fertile, formerly Beltrami, Minn., died Tuesday, March 21, in Fair Meadow Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 27, at Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home in Fertile. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Little Norway Lutheran Church in Fertile. Interment will be in the spring in Fairview Cemetery in Beltrami.

Arrangements by Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home.