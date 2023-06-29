April 21, 1955 - June 26, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Sheila Kay Salentine, 68, Euclid, Minn., died Monday, June 26, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service and a sharing of memories at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, Minn. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 6, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home. A special tribute will be provided by Euclid American Legion Auxiliary. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Crookston. Services will be livestreamed on Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home’s website.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.