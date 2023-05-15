Sharon Kozojed, 82, of Crookston, MN, formerly of Thief River Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Villa St Vincent, Crookston, MN.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 17, 2023 starting at 5:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN with a prayer service at 6:00 PM and a Rosary to follow.

Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, MN officiated by Father Rick Lambert, followed by burial at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to service.

Sharon Yvonne Kozojed was born April 20, 1941 in Thief River Falls, MN daughter of Paul and Sally (Dalos) Saurdiff. She was raised in Grygla, MN which she proudly claimed as her hometown. She moved to Thief River Falls to attend Lincoln High School, living with her aunt Lillian Knight graduating in 1959. Sharon received an Associates Degree in 1980 from the University of Minnesota Crookston.

On August 16, 1958 she was united in marriage to Anthony Kozojed at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. The couple raised their children in Thief River Falls, Warren, and Marshall, MN moving multiple times due to State Patrol assignments and promotions for Tony. Sharon embraced and loved their adventures and the opportunities to be involved in each community. They returned to Thief River Falls in 1996, where they have resided since.

Sharon was a Foster Grandma at St. Bernard’s School, and involved with Friends of the Library and Christian Women’s group. Sharon enjoyed sewing, embroidery, reading, selling Avon, camping, fishing, baking, and family tree research. Most of all, she cherished her visits to family and friends and loved the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Tony said of Sharon, “She is most responsible for raising a caring, productive family through effort and example. And her love for young children provided St. Bernard School the perfect foster grandmother for years.”

Sharon is survived by her husband of 64 years Tony; children Thomas Paul (Suzan) Kozojed, Kathleen Rene (David) Blish, Teresa Joy (Rod) Dahlstrom, Karen Lynn (Chuck) Enright, Anthony Edward Jr. (Caroline) Kozojed; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; siblings Paul (Julie), Diane (Bruce), David, Steven (Sue), Susan (Bill), Lee (Betsy), Jill (Lee); sister-in-law Diane, along with many nieces and nephews.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard, and nephew Carl.

Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com