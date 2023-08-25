Sharon D. Barrett, age 69 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia, after a very courageous battle against cancer.

Sharon Diane Barrett was born on September 28, 1953 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Lawrence “Buzz” and Blanche (Stallmo) Barrett. Sharon grew up in Roseau, MN and graduated from Roseau High School with the Class of 1971. Following her high school graduation, she attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in 1983 with a BS in Nursing. In 1976 she married Robert Grahn and had one child together. She worked for Valley Dairy, Good Samaritan Nursing Home, United Hospital and Valley Memorial Homes. Sharon was also employed for a number of years at UND Lake Region in Devils Lake, ND. She was employed with Noridian Insurance for 6 years before retiring. Sharon got great enjoyment from making people laugh with her Stand Up comedy at talent shows, conventions and celebrations. She greatly enjoyed creating Macrame pieces and gifting them to others. Sharon had a deep love for God and serving others as she could.

Surviving family of Sharon include her son, Brian (Jessica) Grahn of Napolean, ND; siblings, Roger Barrett of Grand Forks, ND, Duane Barrett of Wasilla, AK, Vernon (Kathy) Barrett of Middle River, MN, Brenda Barrett of East Grand Forks, MN and Teresa (Jeff) Tangen of Grand Forks, ND and her 4 grandsons, Jayden Lindenberg (Napoleon, ND), Quinn Lindenberg (Fargo, ND), Hunter Grahn (Grand Forks, ND) and Xavier Grahn (Napoleon, ND); along with beloved nieces, nephews and great nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence “Buzz” and Blanche Barrett; brother, Larry and a sister, Carol.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Hope Evangelical Covenant Church, 1601 17th Ave. S., Grand Forks, ND.

Everyone is asked to wear Purple at the Memorial Service if possible.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Memorial Service on Tuesday at Hope Evangelical Covenant Church

Inurnment: Nisbet Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN