Shari Lynn Schindler, age 59, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Wednesday, July 5,

2023 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Shari was born on February 18, 1964 in Jamestown, ND, the daughter of Alton and Janice (McDonald) Hegvik. She grew up in Glenfield, ND, and graduated from Glenfield High School with the Class of 1982. The baby of five, she was affectionately seen as strong and feisty by her older siblings.

Her father, Alton taught band at the high school in Glenfield, so music was always an important part of her life. She played trumpet, piano, and sang. During the summers, Shari enjoyed working at Red Willow Bible Camp in Binford, ND. After graduating high school, she attended the University of North Dakota and majored in English and Spanish.

Very involved in Campus Crusade for Christ at UND, Shari was known for boldly sharing her faith with others. She met Bruce Schindler through this ministry, and their mutual passion for the Lord resulted in a friendship that evolved into romance. Bruce knew right away that she was the one. They united in marriage on January 9, 1988, and raised nine beautiful children together.

Shari homeschooled all nine until each eventually transitioned to public school. As a stay-at-home Mom, she had the freedom to drive her kids around, attend every concert, parent-teacher conference, game, and event. Her children knew their Mom would always be there.

Bruce and Shari faithfully attended Cottonwood Community Church since the early days of the church. Over the years, Shari faithfully served in the nursery and Awanas, managed the prayer chain, and assisted with worship.

Shari was curious and loved to try new things, commonly referring to herself as “Curious George”. She was selfless and servant-hearted to those who knew and loved her, but also to everyone she encountered. She loved to give gifts, especially to her children and grandchildren.

She was loyal and loved her family fiercely, writing every detail of their lives in her countless journals. She was also a prayer warrior, which will inevitably result in eternal blessings for her husband and children. She is defined and admired by her kindness, deep faith, devotion to service, and commitment to prayer.

Shari is survived by her husband, Bruce, of Grand Forks, ND; children, Rachel Jean Schindler of Grand Forks, ND, Bethany Joy Schindler of Victor, ID, Angela Grace (Patrick) Hamilton of Farmington, MN, Jonathan Paul Schindler, Melanie Hope Schindler, Joseph Bruce Schindler, Kari Anne Schindler, Lisa Faith Schindler and Micah James Schindler all of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Liam, Bruce, Baylee, Gigi, and April; siblings, Rick (Patty) Hegvik of Carrington ND, Donna Hegvik of Avondale, CO, and Mark Hegvik of Roseau, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Janice (McDonald) Hegvik; brother, Alan Hegvik; brother-in-law, Craig Anderson, and a nephew, Shawn Hegvik.

Shari Lynn Schindler’s legacy lives on in the people she leaves behind, but nothing compares to the joy set before those in Christ who will someday join her in Glory.

Funeral Service: 2:30 PM on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Hope Evangelical Covenant Church, 1601 17th Ave. S., Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Hope Evangelical Covenant Church and also 1 hour prior Funeral Service on Friday at Hope Evangelical Covenant Church.

Interment: Memorial Park North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN