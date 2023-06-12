April 22, 1981 - June 10, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Shanna J. (Leighton) Kaufman, 42, Grand Forks, N.D., died Saturday, June 10, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, at Norman Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, at Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. Interment will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, in Calvary North Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.