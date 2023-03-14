Sanford J. Jallo

Sanford Jallo, formerly of Park River, ND, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the age of 88, in Phoenix, AZ.

He was born June 11, 1934, in Dahlen Township to Theodore and Clarice Jallo. Sanford graduated from Dahlen High School and served in the US Army from 1955-1957. He married Mayvis Matejcek on April 23, 1959, and they moved to Park River.

Sanford retired as the Traffic and Supply Manager at Polar Communication after 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Elks, a volunteer Fireman, a trustee and member at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, and an advisory board member at St. Ansgar’s Hospital in Park River. He was also a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mesa, AZ. In his retirement, Sanford’s passion was dancing, and he and Mayvis were members of the Polka Lover’s Klub of America.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mayvis. Three daughters, Cheryll (Harry) Cavanagh, Brenda (Philip) Digati, and Jennifer Jallo. Two granddaughters, Sophia Digati and Ava Digati, and two step-grandchildren, Jackie Cavanagh and Adrianne (Richard) Butler.

Sanford was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Clarice Jallo, Lillian Jallo (stepmother), brothers Kalmer, Clifford, Lloyd, Arnold & Raymond, and sisters Viola Trenda and Elda Mae Trenda.

The Memorial Service was held on March 2, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mesa, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to First Center Health Center, 115 Vivian St, Park River, ND 58270, or online at firstcarehc.com.