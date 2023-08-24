Aug. 29, 1959 - Aug. 23, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Sandra “Sandy” Drees, 63, Thompson, N.D., died Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. Burial will be in Memorial Park South Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.