Sandra “Sandy” Drees

Sandra Jeanne Drees passed on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Altru Hospital with her son, Dylan, and her husband of 40 years, Dean by her side.

Sandy Fenske was born to Harry E. Fenske & Jeanne Fenske (Weiss) on August 29, 1959, in Menominee Falls Wisconsin. She grew up in Green Bay, WI and graduated high school at the St. Josephs Academy in 1977, then moved to Apache Junction, AZ to live with her Grandma Ehrett. In 1979. Sandy moved to Grand Forks, ND where she met Dean, the love of her life in 1980. They were married June 25, 1983 and lived on the farm near Thompson, ND

She worked at the Valley Memorial Home Almonte for 6 years then went to AVTI for a degree as a surgical technician. She worked at United Hospital then Altru Hospital for more than 30 years before her retirement in 2021. Throughout all these years she also worked on the farm.

She loved spending time at the lake watching and listening to the water, cooking, UND Hockey, Volleyball & Football with tailgating. Traveling wherever and whenever she could. Her Dogs Willie, Ralph Woody and Bee Bop were always by her side. Her Heart was endless.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Dean; son, Dylan; granddaughter, Jasmine; Mother-in-law, Diana Drees; sister-in-law, Terry Fenske, Green Bay; sister-in-law, Darla (Dan) Schuman; brother-in-law, Doug (Terry) Drees, St. Paul; nieces, Taylor, Daniel, Becky, Tammy and Sid.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dustin; brother, Randy; her parents; father-in-law, Donald; and her wonderful Grandmas, Weiss and Ehrett.

Sandy’s funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1710 Cherry St., Grand Forks, ND. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM prayer service at Amundson Funeral Home, 2975, S. 42nd St., Grand Forks, ND. Visitation will continue for the hour before the service in the church. Interment will be in Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks. Following the interment, there will be a celebration of life at the farm, 1148 13th St NE, with food and beverage. Flowers by Amber’s Botanical Elements Facebook.