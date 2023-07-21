Oct. 30, 1942 - July 18, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Sandra “Sande” Sands, 80, Alvarado, Minn., died Tuesday, July 18, in Valley Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 24, at New Hope Lutheran Church in Alvarado. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30, followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, at the church. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Alvarado. Memorials are preferred to Alvarado Veterans Memorial or the cemetery.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.