Dec. 27, 1951 - May 16, 2023

PARK RIVER, N.D. - Sandra Moe, 71, Park River, N.D., died Tuesday, May 16, in First Care Health Center.

Per Sandy’s wishes, no funeral will be held. A family committal service will be at a later date. Memorials are preferred to First Care Health Center, Park River Ambulance or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.