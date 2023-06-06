Sandra Lee Lein

Age 81, passed away on June 1, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Sandy was born in Chicago, IL on April 22, 1942 to Clifford and Verla (McLain) Ukestad. They moved to Mayville, ND when she was young. After attending Mayville Public Schools, she then went on to graduate from Mayville State Teachers College with majors in business and physical education in 1963.

She married Clint Lein on June 2, 1964. She taught in the Emerado Public School for three years and later in Larimore for over 30 years. In addition to teaching she also held many other jobs. She drove school bus for over 40 years, worked the night shift at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home, and was an EMT for the Larimore Ambulance Service. She was the organist for 45 years at the United Methodist Church in Larimore, as well as the Arvilla and Emerado Presbyterian churches.

She was involved in a variety of organizations, such as Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society, where she had many good times. Her hobbies included doing many different crafts and attending sporting events throughout the state. She could be seen selling tickets at athletic events or at the scorer’s table for wrestling tournaments and track meets, including the state track and field meet. There really wasn’t anything she would not do, or at least try, from washing wrestling uniforms to sewing goal post flags for the football field. Sandy and Clint had the privilege of traveling to many different cities throughout the United States to attend the National Athletic Administrators annual conference. They were able to meet many amazing people and take in many sights.

After spending a lifetime in Larimore, Sandy and Clint packed up the moving truck and headed to the Twin Cities to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Clint, children Tami Welk (Kevin) of Fishers, IN, Bob Lein (Sara) of Woodbury, MN, and Stacy Murphy of Eagan, MN, grandchildren Megan Hoberty (Tyler) and Jillian Welk of Fishers, IN, Breelynn Frischmann (Jesse) of Duluth, MN, Maggie Murphy and Kelton Murphy of Eagan, MN, and a great granddaughter Harper Frischmann of Duluth, MN, a brother Bob Ukestad (Royanne) of Morgan Hill, CA and their children.

A celebration of Sandy’s life is planned for July 8th at 2:00 at the United Methodist Church in Larimore, ND.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Lakeview Hospice Health Foundation, 927 Churchill Street West, Stillwater, MN 55082, or Larimore United Methodist Church, 203 West 3rd Street, Larimore, ND 58251. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, Stillwater, MN, 651-439-5511.