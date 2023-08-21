The Universe brightened when Sandra Kathleen (Ford) Vining entered it. Sandy inspired everyone around her, enriching their lives with her empathy, intelligence, grace, selflessness, and zest for life while cherishing the love surrounding her.

Sandra Kathleen (Ford) Vining of Beavercreek OH, loving wife, mother, sister, and friend of many, entered into eternal life on August 14, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen; beloved sons and daughters-in-law, Geoffrey (Melissa), Bellbrook OH, and Benjamin (Rebecca), Washington Township OH; sisters Jeanette (B. Leigh) Trosen, Fargo ND and Karen (Jim) Lueck, Green Valley AZ; brothers- and sisters-in-law Jim Wheaton, Mark Vining (Karen Anderson), Tim (Sandy) Vining, and Anne (David) Barlow; eleven nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Aileen (Ford) Wheaton.

Sandy was born January 19, 1954 to Kenneth and Eleanor (Boe) Ford in Grand Forks ND, where she was reared and graduated from Red River High School in 1972. While playing oboe with the Gold Star Concert Band at North Dakota State University in her freshman year, she met an interesting tuba player, and the two were wed four years later, July 31, 1976. She was a graduate of North Dakota State University (BS) and University of North Dakota (MS). Following university graduation and as an Air Force family, they moved (90 miles north) to her home town and Grand Forks AFB ND; on to Maxwell AFB AL; then to Vandenberg AFB CA; before settling in Beavercreek OH and Wright-Patterson AFB. Sandy’s professional life was devoted to education: classroom teacher in Central Valley High School, Buxton-Reynolds ND; educator with the North Dakota State Extension Service, Grand Forks ND; Test Administrator and Community College of the Air Force Counselor, Vandenberg AFB CA; Academic Counselor, Sinclair Community College, Dayton OH; and Director of Career Services, Indiana University East, Richmond OH. Sandy was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ, a life-long Presbyterian who served as an elder in other churches before joining Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton. She served care ministry teams at Westminster and on the Coordinating Teams of her local church’s Presbyterian Women, the Presbytery of the Miami Valley, and the Synod of the Covenant. Sandy was a member of several area handbell choirs, as well as several Bible study groups, P.E.O. Chapter BC, and the Creative Quilters’ Guild. Sandy loved most her family, traveling, and a good discussion amongst friends.

Sandy always humbly expressed gratitude for spiritual, emotional, and physical support. Even when it took great effort, she said “Thank you.” With fervent gratitude for her devoted care for them, Sandy’s family together held her as her bright spirit left the body that could no longer hold her down, and Sandy began her next journey.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 30, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd Beavercreek OH). A service of Witness to the Resurrection and remembrance of Sandy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 31, at Westminster Presbyterian Church (125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton OH) with a hymn sing prior to the service and reception to follow. The service will be streamed live on the church web site (https://www.westminsterdayton.org/). Inurnment will take place at a future date in a private ceremony at the Dayton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Sandy requested contributions be made to the National Scleroderma Foundation (https://scleroderma.org/ohio-chapter/); Westminster Presbyterian Women (125 N. Wilkson, Dayton OH 45402); or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/).