Ruth Evalina Wilson

Age 100, passed away on January 26, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

Ruth Irwin was born on May 29, 1922, in Forest River, ND, the daughter of the late Christie and Sarah (McBride) Irwin. She married Woodrow Wilson on July 14, 1943. They farmed in the Ardoch area before moving to Grafton, ND, and then retiring in Thompson, ND. They moved to Denver, CO, in 1990. Ruth will be remembered for her loving and giving nature, never letting you leave her house without feeding you, her great smile, her fantastic baking skills, and the never-ending love and devotion she had for her family. She is survived by her children: James Wilson, Denver, CO; Shirley (Steve) Huard, Thompson, ND; Kenneth (Becky) Wilson, Castle Rock, CO; and daughter-in-law DeLila Wilson; Englewood, CO. Grandchildren: Kevin (Nicky) Wilson, Amerdingen, Germany; Trent (Lisa) Wilson, Englewood, CO; Tawnya (Chris) Sanders, Englewood, CO; Beverly (David) Gravdahl, West Fargo, ND; Jason (Dawn) Huard, Mayville, ND; Brad Huard, Thompson, ND; Ashley (Adam) Nicks, Aurora, CO; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Sandra, son John, and grandchild Todd. Graveside burial services will be held at Memorial Park South Cemetery in Grand Forks, ND, at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023, followed by a Celebration of Life service at the Community Center in Thompson, ND. Ellis Family Services Funeral & Memorial Care in Littleton, CO, are handling the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.ellisfamilyservices.com.