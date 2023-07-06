Russell Gunderson of Mesa AZ, passed away on July 4th, 2023. Russell was born Dec. 11th 1940 in Grand Forks ND to Clifford and Verna (Dunbar) Gunderson. He was raised on a farm east of Buxton ND and attended a one room school house for the first 8 years. He then attended the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, MN, a four year high school and graduated in 1958. Russell then attended the Wahpeton ND School of Science and graduated in 1961 with a degree in Industrial Drafting. Shortly after graduating, he started working at Univac in St Paul, MN, where he spent about 4 years and then worked for a smaller company. In addition to his employment, Russell joined the US Army Reserve’s medical unit in Oct 1962 at Ft Snelling MN and was honorably discharged in 1968. Russell married Helen Schneider on April 18 1964 at Incarnation church in Minneapolis. They moved back to North Dakota in 1966 and started farming in 1967 and lived on the same farm until 2003 when they moved to Grand Forks. Russell became part-time rural mail carrier out of Buxton in 1979 and went fulltime in 1985 until retiring on Jan 1st, 2006. Russell is survived by his wife Helen and three sons Mark, Brian with a daughter Bria and a son Evan, and Paul married to Sheila (Berglund) Gunderson with three children, Nathan, Owen, and Lydia. The memorial service will be held later at the Apache Wells Community Church and a celebration of life will be held this fall in Grand Forks, ND.