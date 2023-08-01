Ruby Beich, Long time Crookston resident, 94, passed away July 21, 2023 from natural causes. She was born on May 19, 1929, the daughter of August and Cora (Shurson) Swenson, in a farmhouse 12 miles northwest of Karlstad, MN. Ruby grew up on a small farm with no indoor plumbing or electricity and during the Great Depression. She graduated from Karlstad High School in 1947 and attended Aakers Business College in Grand Forks, ND. She then worked in the Stenographic Bureau at UND for four years.

On August 19, 1951, Ruby was united in marriage to Adolph Beich from Sykeston, ND. In 1952 they moved to Hallock, MN where Adolph started his career teaching Business Education. In 1955 they moved to Hibbing, MN for two school years. And in 1957 they finally settled in Crookston, MN. They raised three sons (Wayne, Ken, Brian). Adolph passed away in 2005 at age 75. Ten years later in 2015, Ruby moved to Shoreview, MN to be closer to her children and their families.

Ruby had a gentle spirit, anchored by a strong Christian faith. She was a loving, supportive wife and devoted mother. She was a homemaker, excellent cook, gracious hostess, and able seamstress. She enjoyed caring for her family and visiting with friends and relatives on farms near Karlstad, MN, farms in central ND, and also in California. She was kind-hearted, optimistic, content, encouraging, and always could find something positive to say about everyone.

Family members: Three sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Janet Beich of Andover, MN; Ken and Marcy Beich of Rochester, MN; and Brian and Nancy Beich of Dellwood, MN. Interment at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN on Friday, Aug 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

A luncheon and informal gathering to celebrate her life will follow at noon at the Crookston Inn and Convention Center