July 17, 1943 - May 3, 2023

PARK RIVER, N.D. - Rose Lynne Miller, 79, Fordville, N.D., died Wednesday, May 3, in First Care Health Center.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Monday, May 22, at Federated Church in Park River. Inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fordville.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home in Park River.