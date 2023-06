Jan. 25, 1940 - June 11, 2023

HILLSBORO, N.D. - Rosalie L. Hertwig, 83, Hillsboro, N.D., died Sunday, June 11, in Hillsboro.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Arrangements by Wildeman Boulger Funeral Home.