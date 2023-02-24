Ronald “Ron” Allen Jones, 75, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with systemic neuropathy, on February 21, 2023, under the loving care of the Altru nurses and the Red River Valley hospice team in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Ron was born on June 16, 1947, in Oneonta, New York, son of Allen Jones, and Elsie Platt Jones Ashly. He was raised in the beautiful country hillsides of New York.

On June 21, 1965, Ron joined the United States Air Force, and was stationed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base until his honorable discharge in 1971. He remained in the Grand Forks area for the rest of his life.

Prior to his death, Ron was a skilled carpenter and handyman, “jack of all trades”, and worked at the following places: Sweetheart Bread, White Seal Sales, Northern Plumbing, Alvarado School, Minn-Kota Power, UND, Greg Pribula Farms, and was a self-employed handyman until his medical retirement.

On June 22, 1969, Ron married Mary Vanyo of Tabor, MN. To this union, they had two children: Rhonda and Rodney. On August 26, 1990, Ron married Connie Langowski of Minto, ND and adopted her daughter Courtney Rae.

Ron was a third-generation carpenter, having learned all the trade skills at a young age. He built homes, additions, fences and fireplaces (even going so far as to make his own brick). He adored traditional country music and played in the Thunder Ridge Band. He enjoyed studying the Bible, woodworking, horseshoes, grilling, fishing, and having a hobby tomato garden, canning foods, and a “living off the land“ and “teach a kid to fish“ lifestyle. He had a love for the trees because they created the wood needed for him to be a carpenter, and always vowed to have his ashes spread among the trees to give back to nature.

Ron is survived by his children, Rhonda (DuWayne) Heyd, Rodney (Christina Hardesty) Jones, Courtney (CJ Peterson) Gratzek; grandchildren, Vicki Rose Jones, Timothy Jones, Camille Gratzek, Gunner Gratzek, and Griffin Peterson; great-grandchildren, Lillian Jones and Emmett Jones; brothers, Donald Jones and Richard Jones; sister-in-law Doris Holcomb; several nieces and nephews; former wives Mary Jones, and her family, and Connie Jones, and her family; several “bonus“ grandchildren and band mates.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Holcomb II; nephews, Charles Holcomb III, Christopher Vanyo; niece, Meri Jo Paschke; infant great-granddaughter, Clara Jones; in-laws, Conrad Vanyo, Augie and Betty Vanyo, George Jr. and Dorothea Vanyo, Dale Telle, Ronnie Vanyo, Ron Langowski, Robert and Colleen Langowski; step-grandson, Scott Heyd; and best friend, Johnny Vanyo, along with many four-legged furry friends.

It was Ron’s wish not to have any formal services.

**In lieu of cards or memorials please consider planting a tree or tomato plant in Ron’s memory.

